Learn How to Create Botanical Art From Real Flowers in This Online Class (Now for Pre-Sale!)

There is an unfortunate truth when you bring home a beautiful bouquet of flowers. Eventually, they’ll wilt. Luckily, this sad fact can be avoided—sort of—by pressing them completely flat. In doing so, you will retain their color and petal shape. You can even use them as the basis for your own one-of-a-kind botanical art. But, getting started can be a challenge. How do you press a rose? Or hydrangeas? Let artist Anna Zakirova be your guide in her new online class on My Modern Met Academy. Called Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art, the course will reveal the secrets to perfectly pressed flowers and show you how to transform them into 2D art.

This beginner-level class is now available for pre-order when it launches on June 15, 2022. By buying the course early, you can save 10%. Just used the code flowerpress10 at checkout. When the class goes live on June 15, it will automatically be available for you to watch on-demand.

So, what will you learn from Beyond Bouquets? You’ll start by going over the flowers and tools you’ll need to start pressing. (Chances are that you already have some of these items in your home.) Zakirova will then share her secrets to pressing a variety of flowers, working step-by-step from more simple blooms to the classic rose and beyond. Finally, she’ll show you what to do with your trove of now-pressed flowers; you'll turn them into framable works of art that will stand the test of time.

Beyond creativity, flower pressing allows us to reconnect with nature. “Everyone who starts drying and pressing flowers notices how doing so brings us closer to nature,” Zakirova says. “The creation of botanical compositions is like meditation; it calms the body and soul and gives the joy of communicating with nature and creating beauty.”

Excited to give it a try? Purchase the class now and save 10% with the code flowerpress10. Come June 15, you’ll have the class available to view.

You’ll begin the class by gathering fresh-cut flowers and other tools.

Then, instructor Anna Zakirova will share her secrets to pressing a variety of flowers.

She’ll even show you how to press more difficult flowers, including the rose.

When you’re done, you will have created beautiful botanical art that you can hang on your wall.

Get a peek into the course below. Remember, you can purchase this class for pre-sale and save 10% with the code flowerpress10.

