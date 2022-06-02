Home / Crafts

Learn How to Create Botanical Art From Real Flowers in This Online Class (Now for Pre-Sale!)

By Sara Barnes on June 2, 2022
Pressed Flower Art by Anna Zakirova

There is an unfortunate truth when you bring home a beautiful bouquet of flowers. Eventually, they’ll wilt. Luckily, this sad fact can be avoided—sort of—by pressing them completely flat. In doing so, you will retain their color and petal shape. You can even use them as the basis for your own one-of-a-kind botanical art. But, getting started can be a challenge. How do you press a rose? Or hydrangeas? Let artist Anna Zakirova be your guide in her new online class on My Modern Met Academy. Called Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art, the course will reveal the secrets to perfectly pressed flowers and show you how to transform them into 2D art.

This beginner-level class is now available for pre-order when it launches on June 15, 2022. By buying the course early, you can save 10%. Just used the code flowerpress10 at checkout. When the class goes live on June 15, it will automatically be available for you to watch on-demand.

So, what will you learn from Beyond Bouquets? You’ll start by going over the flowers and tools you’ll need to start pressing. (Chances are that you already have some of these items in your home.) Zakirova will then share her secrets to pressing a variety of flowers, working step-by-step from more simple blooms to the classic rose and beyond. Finally, she’ll show you what to do with your trove of now-pressed flowers; you'll turn them into framable works of art that will stand the test of time.

Beyond creativity, flower pressing allows us to reconnect with nature. “Everyone who starts drying and pressing flowers notices how doing so brings us closer to nature,” Zakirova says. “The creation of botanical compositions is like meditation; it calms the body and soul and gives the joy of communicating with nature and creating beauty.”

Excited to give it a try? Purchase the class now and save 10% with the code flowerpress10. Come June 15, you’ll have the class available to view.

Learn how to press flowers and turn them into art when you enroll in the class Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers on My Modern Met Academy. Buy the class during our pre-sale period and save 10% with the code flowerpress10 at checkout.

Pressed Flower Art by Anna Zakirova

You’ll begin the class by gathering fresh-cut flowers and other tools.

Pressed Flower Art by Anna ZakirovaPressed Flower Art by Anna Zakirova

Then, instructor Anna Zakirova will share her secrets to pressing a variety of flowers.

Pressed Flower Art by Anna Zakirova

She’ll even show you how to press more difficult flowers, including the rose.

Pressed Flower Art by Anna ZakirovaPressed Flower Art by Anna Zakirova

When you’re done, you will have created beautiful botanical art that you can hang on your wall.

Pressed Flower Art by Anna ZakirovaPressed Flower Art by Anna ZakirovaPressed Flower Art by Anna Zakirova

Get a peek into the course below. Remember, you can purchase this class for pre-sale and save 10% with the code flowerpress10.

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | TikTok

Related Articles:

Gain Inky Inspiration When You Enroll in This Animal Portrait in Colored Inks Course

Learn To Take Professional Photos of Your Pup in This Introductory Pet Photography Class

Learn How to Sketch Structures in This Comprehensive Class on Architectural Illustration

Start Sketching Anyone When You Enroll in This Online Portrait Drawing Class

Learn How to Enhance Your Embroidery With Printed Fabrics in This Online Craft Class

Learn To Let Your Paint Brush Flow in This Freeing Abstract Floral Art Class

Learn to Letter When You Enroll in This Beginner Hand Lettering Online Course

Recreate Nature’s Exquisite Dappled Light When You Enroll in This Online Painting Class

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Sculpts Intricate Invertebrates Using a Centuries-Old Glass Technique
Giant Sculpture Is Made up of 70,000 Hand-Crafted Ceramic Vases
Giant Weavings Are a Mesmerizing Combination of Rainbow Hues and Touchable Textures
Handcraft Your Life-Sized Houseplants With These Step-by-Step Crochet Patterns
Pysanky: The Beautiful Tradition of Ukrainian Easter Eggs and How to Make Your Own
50 Creative Designs That Turn Ordinary Eggs Into Eggs-traordinary Art

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Realistic Textile Sculptures of Hearts Are Dedicated To Forgotten Women
Learn How To Crochet a Fashionably Fringy Bag in This Beginner Class on the Craft
Artist “Draws” Amazing Portraits by Weaving Thread Around Nails
Learn How Tie-Dye Can Transform Ordinary Clothes Into Colorful One-of-a-Kind Outfits
Artist Creates Curled Glass Snake Figurines With Multicolored Patterns
Artist Interlaces Colorful Woolen Yarn to Create Mesmerizing Objects

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.