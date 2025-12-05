Best of 2025: Art Projects That Spotlighted Diverse Cultural Backgrounds

Art is often a reflection of human experiences, which are shaped by environment, heritage, and identity. For centuries, most of the art praised in the western world hailed from only a handful of European countries; however, today we get almost infinite access to creators around the world, telling their stories with unique approaches and techniques.

In a time of divisiveness and mistrust, this is all the more important, as art may serve as a universal language to understanding the other. Putting oneself at the forefront is also a political statement—one where the artist takes up space and pushes forward what others may want to sweep under the rug. Some may do it out of a will to fight for visibility, while others do it from a place of pure introspection. In either case, we are all the better for being able to peek inside their inner worlds.

Throughout 2025, My Modern Met has had the honor to talk to and feature the work of artists from all over the world, as well as creators from every single background. We’ve compiled some of the most powerful projects that make a case for diversity in art—a testament to the myriad voices who make up our world and deserve to thrive in it.

Art Projects Promoting Diversity and Inclusion in 2025

Warriors by Guillermo Bert (Chilean/Latino community)

Los Angeles-based Chilean multimedia artist Guillermo Bert drew from the world-famous Chinese Terracotta Warriors to pay tribute to the latino community. To achieve it, he took 3D scans of real-life workers, most of whom he knows personally and are part of his everyday life. The result is Warriors, a series of bona fide monuments to these people’s labor and resilience. “I want a world that is more open and inclusive, and my message in all my art reflects that desire for communication and understanding, aiming to create a more pluralistic society,” he tells My Modern Met.

Superfine exhibit at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Black dandyism)

The exhibit Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which opened at The Met Fifth Avenue earlier this year, explored fashion through the lens of Black style. Particularly, how fashion can provide opportunities for political, social, and cultural expression that may not be as readily available for marginalized communities. From 18th-century pieces to contemporary staples, the exhibit was praised for its ambitious yet granular scope.

Geometry of Light by Anila Quayyum Agha (Pakistani/Islamic heritage)

Pakistani-American artist Anila Quayyum Agha creates patterned worlds with her sweeping light installations. Reflecting on the the gender discrimination she faced as a girl growing up in Pakistan, she incorporates motifs found in Islamic sacred spaces to her installations. By illuminating a laser-cut steel cube and placing it in the middle of the room, the light and shadow that make up her story (and that of women around the world) are equal participants in her work.

Vibrant paintings by Lauren YS (Chinese-American heritage and BIPOC/queer communities)

In their neon-colored paintings, Chinese-American artist Lauren YS tells stories about queer identities, social justice, self-discovery, and reclamation. Based in Los Angeles, these artworks are a reflection of the artist’s heritage and the street art techniques of Southern California that have shaped their vision. Powered by this, the paintings are both a portal into a fantasy world and a rally cry for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities.

Floral portraits by Seth Fiifi Afful (Pan-African identity)

By turning the skin of his Black subjects into a floral pattern, Ghanaian artist Seth Fiifi Afful weaves a compelling visual narrative about Pan-African identity, all while presenting a playful juxtaposition of bright colors and hypnotic textures. “My subjects are the representation and reflection of my message of unity and oneness,” Afful tells My Modern Met. “The floral patterns are also intended to project unity among humanity.”

Project Angel Food murals by Robert Vargas (Latinos in Los Angeles)

Los Angeles-based artist Robert Vargas painted a three-story mural on the facade of Project Angel Food’s headquarters in Hollywood. Since the non-profit is devoted to providing food people experiencing serious illness, Vargas depicted those who literally feed the community—a woman who sells tamales near the site, as well portraits of collaborators that work in the kitchen and the delivery team.

Fiber art portraits by Kandy G Lopez (Afro-Carribbean/BIPOC community)

Artist Kandy G Lopez, an Afro-Caribbean creative, honors the BIPOC community in South Florida with cheerful monumental fiber art portraits. “I’m inspired by those who dare to dream with their armor on,” Lopez tells My Modern Met. In turn, her work speaks to the larger idea of representation and its importance in art. To her, this textile medium is a “necessity to learn something new about her people and culture.”

Post-colonial paintings by Sid Pattni (Indian heritage and post-colonial migrant identity)

Australian artist Sid Pattni, a first-generation migrant from Kenya with Indian heritage, never learned how to paint his own skin tone during his years at art school—realizing that depicting white skin came more naturally to him than brown skin. Drawing from this, Pattni explores his concerns by exploring post-colonialism in his work. “I hope my paintings serve as an invitation for reflection—on how identity is constructed and contested,” he tells My Modern Met.

KissFist Mural Fest (Deaf community)

KissFist Mural Fest, founded by Kate Fitzpatrick, is a celebration of artists from the deaf community that took place in Denver, Colorado. Ten artists participated with uplifting murals, adding their own touch to the cityscape. “Making safe spaces like this is so important to highlight and uplift the Deaf community, which is largely left out of the conversation when it comes to the arts,” said artist Nico Cathcart.

Read more: First Annual Mural Festival Dedicated To Deaf Artists and the Deaf Community

Angel Cammen’s self-portraits (Mexican & queer communities)

Angel Cammen’s autobiographical paintings hold space for the queer community. Born and raised in Northern Mexico, a stronghold of conservative values, the painter challenges the status quo by fearlessly depicting himself and those he loves in his alluring paintings. But above all, they are a vehicle for introspection, seeing art as a way to reach out to his late mother and tell her about his life and the beautiful things he comes across every day.

