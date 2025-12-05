Home / Art

Best of 2025: Art Projects That Spotlighted Diverse Cultural Backgrounds

By Regina Sienra on December 5, 2025

Best diversity in art 2025

Art is often a reflection of human experiences, which are shaped by environment, heritage, and identity. For centuries, most of the art praised in the western world hailed from only a handful of European countries; however, today we get almost infinite access to creators around the world, telling their stories with unique approaches and techniques.

In a time of divisiveness and mistrust, this is all the more important, as art may serve as a universal language to understanding the other. Putting oneself at the forefront is also a political statement—one where the artist takes up space and pushes forward what others may want to sweep under the rug. Some may do it out of a will to fight for visibility, while others do it from a place of pure introspection. In either case, we are all the better for being able to peek inside their inner worlds.

Throughout 2025, My Modern Met has had the honor to talk to and feature the work of artists from all over the world, as well as creators from every single background. We’ve compiled some of the most powerful projects that make a case for diversity in art—a testament to the myriad voices who make up our world and deserve to thrive in it.

Art Projects Promoting Diversity and Inclusion in 2025

 

Warriors by Guillermo Bert (Chilean/Latino community)

"Warriors" by Guillermo Bert

Los Angeles-based Chilean multimedia artist Guillermo Bert drew from the world-famous Chinese Terracotta Warriors to pay tribute to the latino community. To achieve it, he took 3D scans of real-life workers, most of whom he knows personally and are part of his everyday life. The result is Warriors, a series of bona fide monuments to these people’s labor and resilience. “I want a world that is more open and inclusive, and my message in all my art reflects that desire for communication and understanding, aiming to create a more pluralistic society,” he tells My Modern Met.

Read more: Wooden Sculptures Draw From Chinese Terracotta Warriors to Honor Latino Workers [Interview]

 

Superfine exhibit at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Black dandyism)

“Superfine” Exhibition Explores Intertwined History of Black Identity and Style

The exhibit Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which opened at The Met Fifth Avenue earlier this year, explored fashion through the lens of Black style. Particularly, how fashion can provide opportunities for political, social, and cultural expression that may not be as readily available for marginalized communities. From 18th-century pieces to contemporary staples, the exhibit was praised for its ambitious yet granular scope.

Read more: “Superfine” Exhibition Explores Intertwined History of Black Identity and Style

 

Geometry of Light by Anila Quayyum Agha (Pakistani/Islamic heritage)

Installation by Anila Quayyum Agha

Pakistani-American artist Anila Quayyum Agha creates patterned worlds with her sweeping light installations. Reflecting on the the gender discrimination she faced as a girl growing up in Pakistan, she incorporates motifs found in Islamic sacred spaces to her installations. By illuminating a laser-cut steel cube and placing it in the middle of the room, the light and shadow that make up her story (and that of women around the world) are equal participants in her work.

Read More: Laser-Cut Cube Immerses Visitors in Light and Pattern at the Seattle Asian Art Museum

 

Vibrant paintings by Lauren YS (Chinese-American heritage and BIPOC/queer communities)

Illustration by Lauren YS

In their neon-colored paintings, Chinese-American artist Lauren YS tells stories about queer identities, social justice, self-discovery, and reclamation. Based in Los Angeles, these artworks are a reflection of the artist’s heritage and the street art techniques of Southern California that have shaped their vision. Powered by this, the paintings are both a portal into a fantasy world and a rally cry for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities.

Read more: Artist Combines Asian-American Roots and Psychedelic Visuals To Create Uniquely Vibrant Paintings

 

Floral portraits by Seth Fiifi Afful (Pan-African identity)

Floral portrait by Seth Fiifi

By turning the skin of his Black subjects into a floral pattern, Ghanaian artist Seth Fiifi Afful weaves a compelling visual narrative about Pan-African identity, all while presenting a playful juxtaposition of bright colors and hypnotic textures. “My subjects are the representation and reflection of my message of unity and oneness,” Afful tells My Modern Met. “The floral patterns are also intended to project unity among humanity.”

Read more: Artist Combines Floral Patterns and Portraiture to Explore Pan-African Identity

 

Project Angel Food murals by Robert Vargas (Latinos in Los Angeles)

Project Angel Food mural by Robert Vargas

Los Angeles-based artist Robert Vargas painted a three-story mural on the facade of Project Angel Food’s headquarters in Hollywood. Since the non-profit is devoted to providing food people experiencing serious illness, Vargas depicted those who literally feed the community—a woman who sells tamales near the site, as well portraits of collaborators that work in the kitchen and the delivery team.

Read more: Artist Honors Volunteers That Provide Free Meals for Sick People With Giant Mural in LA [Interview]

 

Fiber art portraits by Kandy G Lopez (Afro-Carribbean/BIPOC community)

Fiber art portraits by Kandy G Lopez

Artist Kandy G Lopez, an Afro-Caribbean creative, honors the BIPOC community in South Florida with cheerful monumental fiber art portraits. “I’m inspired by those who dare to dream with their armor on,” Lopez tells My Modern Met. In turn, her work speaks to the larger idea of representation and its importance in art. To her, this textile medium is a “necessity to learn something new about her people and culture.”

Read more: Monumental Yarn Portraits Are This Artist’s Way of Celebrating Her BIPOC Community

 

Post-colonial paintings by Sid Pattni (Indian heritage and post-colonial migrant identity)

Post colonial paintings by Sid Pattni

Australian artist Sid Pattni, a first-generation migrant from Kenya with Indian heritage, never learned how to paint his own skin tone during his years at art school—realizing that depicting white skin came more naturally to him than brown skin. Drawing from this, Pattni explores his concerns by exploring post-colonialism in his work. “I hope my paintings serve as an invitation for reflection—on how identity is constructed and contested,” he tells My Modern Met.

Read more: Artist Meditates Upon Postcolonial Identity With Hybrid Paintings [Interview]

 

KissFist Mural Fest (Deaf community)

Mural dedicated to deaf community

KissFist Mural Fest, founded by Kate Fitzpatrick, is a celebration of artists from the deaf community that took place in Denver, Colorado. Ten artists participated with uplifting murals, adding their own touch to the cityscape. “Making safe spaces like this is so important to highlight and uplift the Deaf community, which is largely left out of the conversation when it comes to the arts,” said artist Nico Cathcart.

Read more: First Annual Mural Festival Dedicated To Deaf Artists and the Deaf Community 

 

Angel Cammen’s self-portraits (Mexican & queer communities)

Self portrait by Angel Cammen

Angel Cammen’s autobiographical paintings hold space for the queer community. Born and raised in Northern Mexico, a stronghold of conservative values, the painter challenges the status quo by fearlessly depicting himself and those he loves in his alluring paintings. But above all, they are a vehicle for introspection, seeing art as a way to reach out to his late mother and tell her about his life and the beautiful things he comes across every day.

Read more: Artist Draws From Mexican Pictorial Traditions to Explore His Inner Life Through Self Portraits [Interview]

 

