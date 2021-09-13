15 Artistic Throw Pillows for Anyone That Loves Art and Design

Looking for an easy way to brighten up your living room? Then it's time to talk about the cuddliest home décor item: throw pillows. There are a wide selection of artsy and unique throw pillows you can purchase online to elevate your mood every time you settle in on the couch. You can celebrate your favorite artists with cushiony depictions of Frida Kahlo on a floral pillow, Van Gogh’s Starry Night, and more.

If you want to pick something even more unique, there are some funky shapes and patterns available, too. A few spherical throw pillows will instantly make your space feel more modern. Or, you can make your space more whimsical with some gorgeous flower pillows. Whatever your style may be, there's a throw pillow to suit it and we think we’ve found some great ideas for you to liven up your living room. Scroll down to see our diverse compilation of throw pillows.

Once you pick the perfect pillow for your space, be sure to find your next favorite in our other articles on great home products like unique light fixtures and lamps, creative products for your home office, coffee tables and end tables, and unique bookshelves.

Artistic Throw Pillows To Add Color and Design To Your Life

Flower Petal Plush Throw Pillow (Multiple Styles and Sizes)

Geometric Mid Century Throw Pillow (Multiple Styles)

Red Heart-Shaped Pillow

Knot Ball Throw Pillow (Multiple Colors)

Round Velvet Throw Pillow (Multiple Colors)

Abstract Eye Throw Pillow

3D Flower Throw Pillow (Multiple Colors)

Picasso Linen Throw Cover Set

Woman Abstract Boho Throw Pillow

Leonardo Da Vinci Vitruvian Man Throw Cover Set

Abstract Minimalist Throw Pillows

Vincent Van Gogh Starry Night Set of Two Throw Pillows (Multiple Styles)

Cartoon Inspired Throw Pillow Covers (Multiple Styles)

Frida Kahlo Cat Throw Pillow (Multiple Styles)

Frida Kahlo Flower Portrait Throw Pillow Case (Multiple Styles)

