Home / Design / Creative Products

15 Artistic Throw Pillows for Anyone That Loves Art and Design

By Samantha Pires on September 13, 2021
15 Awesome Throw Pillows for Artists and Art-Lovers

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Looking for an easy way to brighten up your living room? Then it's time to talk about the cuddliest home décor item: throw pillows. There are a wide selection of artsy and unique throw pillows you can purchase online to elevate your mood every time you settle in on the couch. You can celebrate your favorite artists with cushiony depictions of Frida Kahlo on a floral pillow, Van Gogh’s Starry Night, and more.

If you want to pick something even more unique, there are some funky shapes and patterns available, too. A few spherical throw pillows will instantly make your space feel more modern. Or, you can make your space more whimsical with some gorgeous flower pillows. Whatever your style may be, there's a throw pillow to suit it and we think we’ve found some great ideas for you to liven up your living room. Scroll down to see our diverse compilation of throw pillows.

Once you pick the perfect pillow for your space, be sure to find your next favorite in our other articles on great home products like unique light fixtures and lampscreative products for your home officecoffee tables and end tables, and unique bookshelves.

Artistic Throw Pillows To Add Color and Design To Your Life

 

Flower Petal Plush Throw Pillow (Multiple Styles and Sizes)

Flower Petal Plush Throw Pillow (Multiple Styles and Sizes)

Artlined| $18.64+

 

Geometric Mid Century Throw Pillow (Multiple Styles)

Geometric Mid Century Throw Pillow (Multiple Styles)

11WHITELANE | $13.59+

 

Red Heart-Shaped Pillow

Red Heart-Shaped Pillow

Fun Express | $19.49

 

Knot Ball Throw Pillow (Multiple Colors)

Knot Ball Throw Pillow (Multiple Colors)

Aminiture | $23.99

 

Round Velvet Throw Pillow (Multiple Colors)

Round Velvet Throw Pillow (Multiple Colors)

TALSOFA | $40.72

 

Abstract Eye Throw Pillow

Abstract Eye Throw Pillow

Pantaknot | $13.69

 

3D Flower Throw Pillow (Multiple Colors)

3D Flower Throw Pillow (Multiple Colors)

JWH | $21.91

 

Picasso Linen Throw Cover Set

Picasso Linen Throw Cover Set

SiuSue | $24.99

 

Woman Abstract Boho Throw Pillow

Woman Abstract Boho Throw Pillow

XUWELL | $14.99

 

Leonardo Da Vinci Vitruvian Man Throw Cover Set

Leonardo Da Vinci Vitruvian Man Throw Cover Set

SiuSue | $11.75

 

Abstract Minimalist Throw Pillows

Abstract Minimalist Throw Pillows

Whaline | $16.99

 

Vincent Van Gogh Starry Night Set of Two Throw Pillows (Multiple Styles)

Vincent Van Gogh Starry Night Set of Two Throw Pillows (Multiple Styles)

TEALP | $10.99

 

Cartoon Inspired Throw Pillow Covers (Multiple Styles)

Cartoon Inspired Throw Pillow Covers (Multiple Styles)

JOTOM | $16.99

 

Frida Kahlo Cat Throw Pillow (Multiple Styles)

 

Frida Kahlo Flower Portrait Throw Pillow Case (Multiple Styles)

Frida Kahlo Flower Portrait Throw Pillow Case (Multiple Styles)

J.COXLOD | $15.98

 

Related Articles:

15 Unique Light Fixtures and Lamps to Brighten Up Your Space

30 Creative Products That Offer a Fun Refresh For Your Home Office

15 Coffee Tables and End Tables To Make the Most of Your Living Space

15 Unique Bookshelf Designs to Showcase Your Reading Collection

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She is also a freelance architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT and is currently earning a Master in Architecture II from the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment. You can connect with her online at @sampir.fi.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Limited Edition Pokémon x OREO Cookies Are Like Edible Pokémon Cards
36 Awesome Products From Amazon Inspired by the Fall Season
20 Cratejoy Subscription Boxes That Will Keep You Crafting On the Regular
30 Spook-tacular Gifts To Get Your Spirit Ready for Halloween
9 Camera Filters and Lenses for Your DSLR to Achieve Awesome Effects in Photos
25 Adorable Pet Halloween Costumes for Your Favorite Dog or Cat

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Labor Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
Decorate Your Tabletops With These Sets of Unique Coasters
15+ New York-Themed Gifts That Are So Much Better Than a T-Shirt
Build Your Own Frank Lloyd Wright Masterpiece With These Scale Model Kits
20 Cozy Crafting Kits Guaranteed to Get You in the Mood for Fall
These Mindfulness Cards Will Help You Practice Self-Care Every Day

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.