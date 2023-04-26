Home / Design / Creative Products

Add a Cheeky Touch to Your Bedroom With This Quirky Duck Butt Light

By Regina Sienra on April 26, 2023
night light in the shape of a duck butt

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Serious, stylish decor can truly elevate a room; but sometimes, adding something quirky can be a real morale booster. If you want something uplifting that can lighten your mood and your room, the Duck Butt Night Light might be exactly what you're looking for. Not only does it provide a warm glow, but its clever design makes this night lamp fun to turn on and off.

Much like the Existential Crisis Duck night light, its squishy body (or lower half of a body) is interactive. You have to pinch or pat it, and the plump white duck booty will emit a soft light to keep you company. Another fun element of this quirky lamp is how you place it. Whether you want to stand it on its feet against a flat surface or place the flat part down so its feet are dangling in the air, the funny fowl looks like it's stuck head-first with only its bottom half sticking out.

On top of lighting up your room, this cheeky night light can also double as a bookend, keeping any tomes on your nightstand tidy or adding an extra source of light to your personal library. If you're more into watching shows rather than reading before bed, the Duck Butt night lamp can also help you with that. Just place the lamp on its accompanying blue base, which simulates a pond, and you'll be able to use it as a phone stand for a hands-free experience.

The lamp has two adjustable light modes—a warm yellow light for a soft illumination that doesn't affect your sleep and a warm white light for reading at night or getting ready before sunrise. Its anti-blue warm LED light won’t flicker or hurt your eyes like the light of your phone screen might.

With its 1200 mAh lithium battery, the lamp only needs three hours of charging via USB to work continuously for eight hours with the strongest light mode and 20 hours for soft illumination. If you only need a few minutes of light rather than something to keep you company all night long, the lamp also includes a convenient 15 minute timer that will turn the light off once you've settled into bed.

If you'd like to add this cute piece of decor to your room, you can currently find the Duck Butt Night Light on Amazon.

This funny Duck Butt Night Light can light up a room and your mood.

night light in the shape of a duck butt

Its squishy body can be pinched, squeezed, or patted to turn the light on or off.

night light in the shape of a duck butt

And if you need a phone stand, place the lamp on its accompanying blue base, which simulates a pond, and let its tail and legs do the heavy lifting.

night light in the shape of a duck butt

This quirky product also has different light settings including a timer, putting the “fun” in “functional” design.

night light in the shape of a duck butt

h/t: [Sad and Useless]

All images via Amazon. 

Related Articles:

Quirky Bunny Night Light Can Be Hung From Its Ears to Light Up Your Closet

Solar Powered Sunflower Lights Illuminate Your Garden at Night

Interactive Baby Chick Night Lamp Brightens Any Room With Its Cuteness

Posable Wooden Lamp “Man” Designed To Cure Loneliness While Lighting Up a Room

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

25 of the Best Mother’s Day Gifts You Can Only Find on Etsy
10 Online Flower Shops Making It Easy To Send Beautiful Blooms for Mother’s Day
30 Artsy Mother’s Day Cards Offering Creatively Sweet Sentiments
30 Eco-Friendly Products to Reduce Waste in Style
Modern Terrarium Simulates Different Climates to Allow Any Plant to Thrive Indoors
This Bird Feeder You Can Easily Mount in Your Window Gives You a Front-Row Seat to Nature

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Pour Too Much Coffee in This Mug and It Will Start Crying
20 Polychromatic Products Inspired by Rainbows
20 Gifts Guaranteed to Make Grandma Smile This Mother’s Day
27 DIY Gifts You Can Actually Make for Your Mom This Mother’s Day
Quirky Bunny Night Light Can Be Hung From Its Ears to Light Up Your Closet
Wood and Resin Coffee Tables Look Like Koi Ponds Come to Life

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.