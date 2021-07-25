Home / Design / Creative Products

Commemorate Your Favorite Place With a Custom Relief-Style Map for Your Home

By Madeleine Muzdakis on July 25, 2021
East of Nowhere Topographical Maps

World Map

Welcome to East of Nowhere. No, we are not talking about the states with more cows than people. East of Nowhere is an art print brand started in 2019 by James Farrell, a Ph.D. geoscientist from Upstate New York. With his extensive experience in topography, geology, and cartography, Farrell creates art pieces using vintage maps and modern satellite imagery. The prints are a perfect gift to commemorate a special place.

In his career as a scientist, Farrell maps lava flows and volcanic lands. With these skills, he transforms vintage topographic maps into expansive, restored prints. He uses the USGS topographic quadrangles from the turn of the century to piece together large swaths of America. If your tastes are more modern, Farrell also creates modern relief maps using the data from digital elevation models (satellite info on the elevation of a region). Lastly, you can find the best of both worlds in Farrell's vintage relief map series. He combines vintage aesthetics and modern data to produce “a beautiful image wherein the landscape appears to extrude right off the page.”

When trying to decide on a map, consider your favorite places—or perhaps your dream destination. Headed to the beautiful country of Iceland as soon as possible? Thinking of skiing in the Alps this winter? Or maybe home is where the heart is in New York City. Check out these affordable, beautiful maps and more on East of Nowhere.

Dr. James Farrell of East of Nowhere creates relief maps in quality prints fit to be framed and treasured.

Custom Topographical Maps

Washington Map

Custom Topographical Maps

North Carolina Map

From the continent of Africa to the Gibraltar Strait, the maps cover many areas of the world.

Western USA Map

Western USA Map

Antarctica Map

Antarctica Map

Find your favorite place on East of Nowhere or give a meaningful gift to your loved ones.

Africa Map

Africa Map

Tennessee Map

Tennessee Map

Iceland Map

Iceland Map

Spain and Portugal Map

Spain and Portugal Map

Hawaii Map

Hawaii Map

South America Map

South America Map

Colorado Map

Colorado Map

North America Map

North America Map

Lake Superior Map

Lake Superior Map

Custom Topographical Maps

Minnesota Map

Custom Topographical Maps

Arizona Map

Custom Topographical Maps

New Jersey Map

East of Nowhere: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by East of Nowhere.

Related Articles:

Incredibly Detailed Hand-Illustrated Map Gives You an Intricate Look at the MET’s Collections

Artist Draws Detailed Human Portraits Emerging From Map Contours and Patterns [Interview]

13 Creative Map Gifts That Commemorate the Special Places People Love

Internet’s Most Popular Websites Reimagined as Countries on a World Map [Interview]

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Wear Your Favorite Art on Your Arm With These Creative Bags
27 Pieces of Polymer Clay Jewelry That Are Tiny Wearable Sculptures
25 Dreamy Gifts Inspired by Astrology’s Zodiac Signs
14 Fun and Funky Gifts With a Nostalgic ’80s Vibe
20 Stylish Throw Pillows That Will Give Your Home a Summer Refresh
15 Pieces of Unique Jewelry to Give Your Favorite Outfits a Fresh Edge

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Sleek Indoor Exercise Bike Looks Like a Minimalist Sculpture
30+ Cute and Creative Back-to-School Supplies to Let Your Personal Style Shine
These Handmade Pieces of Wood Mountain Wall Art Will Bring the Great Outdoors Into Any Home
Fourth of July Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
15 Seed and Grow Kits To Help Cultivate Your Green Thumb
Smart Helmet Designed With Style and Safety for Hi-Tech Cyclists

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.