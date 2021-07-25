Commemorate Your Favorite Place With a Custom Relief-Style Map for Your Home

Welcome to East of Nowhere. No, we are not talking about the states with more cows than people. East of Nowhere is an art print brand started in 2019 by James Farrell, a Ph.D. geoscientist from Upstate New York. With his extensive experience in topography, geology, and cartography, Farrell creates art pieces using vintage maps and modern satellite imagery. The prints are a perfect gift to commemorate a special place.

In his career as a scientist, Farrell maps lava flows and volcanic lands. With these skills, he transforms vintage topographic maps into expansive, restored prints. He uses the USGS topographic quadrangles from the turn of the century to piece together large swaths of America. If your tastes are more modern, Farrell also creates modern relief maps using the data from digital elevation models (satellite info on the elevation of a region). Lastly, you can find the best of both worlds in Farrell's vintage relief map series. He combines vintage aesthetics and modern data to produce “a beautiful image wherein the landscape appears to extrude right off the page.”

When trying to decide on a map, consider your favorite places—or perhaps your dream destination. Headed to the beautiful country of Iceland as soon as possible? Thinking of skiing in the Alps this winter? Or maybe home is where the heart is in New York City. Check out these affordable, beautiful maps and more on East of Nowhere.

Dr. James Farrell of East of Nowhere creates relief maps in quality prints fit to be framed and treasured.

From the continent of Africa to the Gibraltar Strait, the maps cover many areas of the world.

Find your favorite place on East of Nowhere or give a meaningful gift to your loved ones.

