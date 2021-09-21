Home / Art / Art Supplies

Create Amazing Doodles With These Unusual Chalk Pieces

By Margherita Cole on September 21, 2021

Creating chalk doodles on the sidewalk is a great way for kids to be creative while outdoors. And while a normal set of chalk works great, why not test their imagination with some unusual pieces? Designer Nikolas Bentel has created a line of artistic chalk that children are sure to love.

Moon Chalk in Cosmic Pollen is an unusual tactile utensil that is shaped like a palm-sized sphere with easy-to-grasp protruding bulbs. It can be dragged across any chalk-friendly surface to create lines, or rolled under the hand to make dozens of dots. It's entertaining, no matter which way it's used.

Similarly, the Color Set includes three unique pieces of chalk. There's the red Satellite Stack, which looks like a tower of rings and creates wavy lines; then, there's a yellow version of the Cosmic Pollen; and lastly, there's the blue-colored Lunar Rake, whose comb-like design makes five, straight, parallel lines. They can be used one at a time, or altogether to make striking works of art.

Scroll down to see these whimsical chalk pieces, and head on over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

Create amazing chalk doodles with these unique pieces of chalk!

 

Moon Chalk – Cosmic Pollen

 

Moon Chalk – Color Set

 

Nikolas Bentel: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Nikolas Bentel.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
