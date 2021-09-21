Create Amazing Doodles With These Unusual Chalk Pieces

Creating chalk doodles on the sidewalk is a great way for kids to be creative while outdoors. And while a normal set of chalk works great, why not test their imagination with some unusual pieces? Designer Nikolas Bentel has created a line of artistic chalk that children are sure to love.

Moon Chalk in Cosmic Pollen is an unusual tactile utensil that is shaped like a palm-sized sphere with easy-to-grasp protruding bulbs. It can be dragged across any chalk-friendly surface to create lines, or rolled under the hand to make dozens of dots. It's entertaining, no matter which way it's used.

Similarly, the Color Set includes three unique pieces of chalk. There's the red Satellite Stack, which looks like a tower of rings and creates wavy lines; then, there's a yellow version of the Cosmic Pollen; and lastly, there's the blue-colored Lunar Rake, whose comb-like design makes five, straight, parallel lines. They can be used one at a time, or altogether to make striking works of art.

Create amazing chalk doodles with these unique pieces of chalk!

Moon Chalk – Cosmic Pollen

Moon Chalk – Color Set

Nikolas Bentel: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Nikolas Bentel.

