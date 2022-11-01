Learn How To Illustrate When You Enroll in These Expert-Led Online Classes

Illustration is a fantastic way to express yourself. By utilizing drawing and painting techniques, you can craft images that are slices of life, completely born in your imagination, or a combination of the two. My Modern Met Academy is here to support you in your illustration journey. We’re dedicated to helping you unleash your creativity through e-learning and have courses that are ideal for perfecting your skills.

Enthralled by cities? If so, enroll in our best-selling course Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil. Taught by expert instructor Demi Lang, this class will take you step by step through the artist’s process of sketching architecture. You’ll learn everything, from selecting the right tools to setting up your composition and bringing it to life with color.

When you’re ready to place people in those cities, make sure you take another one of our top classes: Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like. In this nearly two-hour-long class, Melissa De Nobrega will break down one of the most complex subjects—the human face—into something that’s simple and approachable. You’ll go over facial anatomy, structure, and proportions in order to faithfully recreate someone’s face.

Scroll down to get a sneak peek into our illustration courses. Know someone who would love this as a gift? You’re in luck—we now offer gift certificates for all of our classes.

Take a peek at the class here:

Watch the class trailer:

Learn how to create illustrations using vibrant inks in the class Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion.

You'll explore ways to add emotion and personality to your artwork by using colored inks.

This expressive illustration course will guide you through creating your own animal portrait from start to finish.

Get a sneak preview of the class here:

