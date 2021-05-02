Home / Design / Cars

Iconic Volkswagen “Love Bus” Gets an Electric Reboot as the Adorable ‘ID.BUZZ’

By Claudicet Pena on May 2, 2021

Volkswagen ID Buzz

Are you ready to climb into the driver's seat of the cutest camper van around? Volkswagen is reviving the iconic “love bus”—originally sold in North America in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. This latest edition of the classic van, which has been popular among auto collectors for decades, will remind you of a groovy era with a modern twist. As an icon of the hippie generation, Volkswagen is upgrading the beloved microbus design to welcome it to the electric age as ID.BUZZ.

This electric vehicle will be launched in Europe in 2022, where there will be passenger and commercial variants available. A year later, the ID.BUZZ is slated to make its way to the United States. Unfortunately, Volkswagen will only be releasing one core model in the U.S.: a passenger ID.BUZZ with a long-wheel base. The upside is that this camper van will easily help people transition to an EV without breaking the bank. According to Dr. Deiss, chairman of the Board of Management for the Volkswagen brand, “These cars will offer everything—and even more—than you have seen from other electric carmakers. And they will be much more affordable.”

Electric vehicles are creating a buzz and are growing to be relatively common, but the Volkswagen ID.BUZZ offers something truly unique. The entry-level ID.BUZZ will kick off as a rear-wheel drive version with around 200 horsepower. The higher-end ID.BUZZ flagship will have all-wheel drive and up to 300 horsepower.

You can officially start planning your road trip. Whether you prefer a big vehicle or simply are a fan of the timeless “love bus,” its highly-anticipated electric descendant is hard not to get excited about, even if the microbus will only be available in one Volkswagen model for the U.S.

Volkswagen is bringing back its iconic “love bus” with a modern electric twist to the U.S.

Volkswagen ID BuzzVolkswagen ID Buzz DashboardVolkswagen ID Buzz Front SeatVolkswagen ID Buzz Stearing Wheel

You can officially start planning your road trip and climb into the driver's seat of the cutest camper van around.

Volkswagen ID Buzz Road TripVolkswagen ID Buzz at Sunset

The Volkswagen “Love Bus” is back and fully charged.

Volkswagen: Website | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram
h/t: [Engadget]

All images via Volkswagen.

Related Articles:

This Electric Car Battery Can Charge in Just 5 Minutes

Cadillac Designed a Futuristic Flying Car That Could Be a Taxi in the Sky

Iconic DeLorean Gets a Modern Reimagining for the Next Generation of Car Lovers

Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Photographer Documents the Otherworldly ‘Mutant Vehicles’ That Inhabit Burning Man [Interview]
Cadillac Designed a Futuristic Flying Car That Could Be a Taxi in the Sky
This Double-Decker Luxury Camper Van Has a Pop-Up Second Floor
Nissan Has Designed a Sleek Mobile Office Pod Concept for the Adventurous 9 To 5er
Iconic DeLorean Gets a Modern Reimagining for the Next Generation of Car Lovers
This Cutting-Edge Company Can Transform Any Classic Vehicle Into an Electric Car

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Explore the “Exploded” Inner Workings of the Ford Model T, the Car That Changed America
Classic 1961 Volkswagen Beetle Is Given a Dapper Transformation in Matte Black

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.