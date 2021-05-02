Iconic Volkswagen “Love Bus” Gets an Electric Reboot as the Adorable ‘ID.BUZZ’

Are you ready to climb into the driver's seat of the cutest camper van around? Volkswagen is reviving the iconic “love bus”—originally sold in North America in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. This latest edition of the classic van, which has been popular among auto collectors for decades, will remind you of a groovy era with a modern twist. As an icon of the hippie generation, Volkswagen is upgrading the beloved microbus design to welcome it to the electric age as ID.BUZZ.

This electric vehicle will be launched in Europe in 2022, where there will be passenger and commercial variants available. A year later, the ID.BUZZ is slated to make its way to the United States. Unfortunately, Volkswagen will only be releasing one core model in the U.S.: a passenger ID.BUZZ with a long-wheel base. The upside is that this camper van will easily help people transition to an EV without breaking the bank. According to Dr. Deiss, chairman of the Board of Management for the Volkswagen brand, “These cars will offer everything—and even more—than you have seen from other electric carmakers. And they will be much more affordable.”

Electric vehicles are creating a buzz and are growing to be relatively common, but the Volkswagen ID.BUZZ offers something truly unique. The entry-level ID.BUZZ will kick off as a rear-wheel drive version with around 200 horsepower. The higher-end ID.BUZZ flagship will have all-wheel drive and up to 300 horsepower.

You can officially start planning your road trip. Whether you prefer a big vehicle or simply are a fan of the timeless “love bus,” its highly-anticipated electric descendant is hard not to get excited about, even if the microbus will only be available in one Volkswagen model for the U.S.

Volkswagen is bringing back its iconic “love bus” with a modern electric twist to the U.S.

You can officially start planning your road trip and climb into the driver's seat of the cutest camper van around.

The Volkswagen “Love Bus” is back and fully charged.

Volkswagen: Website | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram

h/t: [Engadget]

All images via Volkswagen.

Related Articles:

This Electric Car Battery Can Charge in Just 5 Minutes

Cadillac Designed a Futuristic Flying Car That Could Be a Taxi in the Sky

Iconic DeLorean Gets a Modern Reimagining for the Next Generation of Car Lovers