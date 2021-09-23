When you think of desk accessories, you might think of staplers, tape dispensers, and chargers. While those are definitely helpful, your office space should also have things that bring you joy. And because your office is essentially a home away from home, these items should reflect your personality.

The Snake Block, for instance, is one toy with many hidden talents. Made of beech wood, this innovative game invites you to use its numerous geometric pieces to change the puzzle into whatever form you desire. With just a couple of shifts, the wooden snake toy can become a dog, a swan, a ball, or a rectangle. Use it when you're bored and then place it in the office to add some creative flair.

Similarly, Cubebots take inspiration from Japanese Shinto Kumi-ki puzzles. Available in natural wood and multicolored wood, these tiny companions have an elastic frame that allows them to be positioned in dozens of graceful poses. But the ultimate goal is to take it from a wooden robot to a cube and back again.

Scroll down to see these wooden puzzle toys, and head on over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

These wooden puzzle toys will flex your imagination!

Snake Block Natural Wood

Cubebot Natural Wood

Cubebot Multicolored Wood

Find more toys in My Modern Met Store!

Related Articles:

These Mindfulness Cards Will Help You Practice Self-Care Every Day

Decorate Your Tabletops With These Sets of Unique Coasters

20 Quirky Gifts Perfect for People Who Love Painting

18 Pieces of Furniture to Create Your Own Modern Minimalist Home Office