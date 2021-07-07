My Modern Met Wraps Up Top Artist Podcast Season 1

We have officially wrapped up the first season of My Modern Met's Top Artist Podcast! Hosts Jessica Stewart, Sara Barnes, Sonya Harris, and Samantha Pires got together to reflect on our first 20 episodes of the show. We also discuss next season's theme of “Impact” and introduce you to some awesome guests to look forward to.

We loved getting the chance to reflect on our favorite moments and some of our best conversations. We also hope that our chat will help introduce you to some episodes you might have missed along the way. You can look through our catalog of episodes for all of the guests we mentioned during the Host Roundtable.

We are so grateful to all of our guests and our listeners that made season one of My Modern Met's Top Artist Podcast possible and we can't wait to share all of the new artists we have planned. In the meantime, we'll be releasing new content on our socials and website. Be sure to follow us on our website, Instagram, and Facebook.

Listen to our Host Roundtable as we wrap up Season 1 and give you a sneak peek at what's coming up next!

Related Articles :

Painter Elyse Dodge on Her Colorful Low Poly Landscapes [Podcast]

Street Artist Vhils on His Iconic Art Style and Creative Process [Podcast]

Artist Alexa Meade on Her Successful Career and the NFT Art Revolution [Podcast]

Media Artist Refik Anadol on His AI-Driven Artwork Redefining Space [Podcast]

Photographer Fares Micue on Her Artistic Self-Portraits Exploring Mental Health and Self Growth [Podcast]